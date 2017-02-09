Kangana Ranaut Has A New ‘Do And We’re Loving It

Recently Kangana Ranaut has been spotted around B-town promoting her new movie Rangoon. We ain’t complaining though, because stylist, Ami Patel always manages to do a fab job when it comes to dressing Ms Ranaut. And however much we loved her airport look earlier today that included some ‘tan-tastic’ pieces, that’s not what we’re obsessing over…

MUA, Daniel Bauer had her hair and makeup done for today’s round of promotions with the coolest up-do!

Hair and makeup for Kangana today for the Rangoon promotions, styled by Ami #danielbauermakeupandhair #rangoon #kanganaranaut A photo posted by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

With a whimsical and romantic feel, we don’t even want to know what she wore! We’re just in love with the way her hair was done. Her makeup was kept in rosy-pink tones that matched her look completely.

