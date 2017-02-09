Kangana Ranaut’s Vintage Ride Slayed More Than Her Outfit

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 9 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Trust Kangana Ranaut to make an entrance! The actress wearing a tan trench coat with black pants and a tan winged tote, arrives at the airport in a maroon vintage car. The bombshell blond looks uber cool with her ride and her as-per-usual fierce attitude. A pair of big aviators complements her look from H to T.

Not like she ever does basics, so how could a normal car suffice? Way to go Kangana, we love how you’re livin’ it up! Check out some more pictures in the gallery below.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Isn’t her ride so fly? If you had to pick between her great airport style and this vintage ride, which one would you choose?

2
