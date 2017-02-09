Mira’s Throwing A Birthday Bash For Shahid – Here Are The Details

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is all set to bring in his birthday on the 25th of this month, and Mira has already planned a bash for him at their home – which, apparently, is taking place on the 19th. Since the actor is on a strict diet for his role in Padmavati, it seems that this is going to be a “healthy” party. Mumbai Mirror reports that it’ll be an alcohol-free party (makes sense, since the couple doesn’t drink) and that instead the guests will be served “detox shots” made from various superfoods.

Mirror quotes a source as saying that Mira is personally working on the menu, and – in addition to the shots – they will serve salads, smoothies, and “healthy” desserts.

The guest list will reportedly include his Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan – you think Kareena will put in an appearance? – and the Bachchans.