Narendra Kumar Recruits Goa Boys To Walk For His Show

Narendra Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

Narendra Kumar Ahmed is always expected to choose the most off-beat and unconventional path with it comes to his fashion shows. Well, he’s done it again this time! This Lakme Fashion Week 2017, he not only showcased a movie directed by him, but he also had boys he met in Goa model for his show.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Met these boys in Goa over New Years through a friend they embody the millennial lifestyle work hard play hard. Had a great time getting to know and thought they completely reflect what I was showcasing at LFW. And they were willing to try out anything even jumping off boats.”

This show was all about the “The Millennials” and Nari went to the depth of his subject and found models who represent the millennial lifestyle to walk the ramp for him.

Scouting for the right talent, just shows the amount of passion he has for his work!