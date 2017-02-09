OMG! Is Shararat Coming Back With A Season 2?

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 9 . 2017
Shararat

If you are a 90’s kid, chances are you have grown up on a steady dose of wonderful shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Shararat and the likes. With the dearth of good TV shows on Indian television, I am pretty sure you fervently wish they make a comeback – with the original cast intact.

The cast of ShararatShruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra, Simple Kaul and Vibhu Raghave recently had a reunion – and it’s giving us so many feels! Shruti posted a photo with Karanvir and wrote ‘Getting ready for season 2 of Shararat‘ in the caption.

Check it out!

Getting ready for season2 of #shararat 😜

A photo posted by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on

Oh my god! Could this be true?! Or is Shruti just trolling us?

Also check out other photos from the get together:

Fun chatting with @vibhuzinsta along with @karanvirbohra and @simplekaul #shararatmemories

A photo posted by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on

My stunning ex co-star #shararatmemories

A video posted by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on

Wouldn’t you love to have a season 2 of Jiya, Dhruv, Pam and of course, Nani?! Come, pray with me – shring vring sarvaling bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling!

Also listen to the title track of this amazing show:

BRB, crying!

Karanvir Bohra Shararat Shruti Seth
COMMENTS
