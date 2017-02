They’re two of the best selfie-takers in Bollywood – must be the pout – so when Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor pose for one together, you know it’s going to be a good one! Karan just shared a photo with Bebo and captioned it “me and my fave”, and it is, of course, very cute:

Me and my fave!!! #kareenakapoorkhan A photo posted by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Good thing they didn’t let that one fall out many years ago affect their relationship.