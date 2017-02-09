Sushant Singh Rajput Just Shot For A Magazine Cover With Kendall Jenner

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 9 . 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput, Kendall Jenner

You don’t need to be a fashion expert to know the talented supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is currently one of the top models ruling the international ramp. For those who came late to the party, the Kardashian sibling was recently in Jaipur, India for the shoot of a popular magazine.

And joining the sexy model for this project was Sushant Singh Rajput – the man has definitely arrived. According to The Quint, Jenner left for the airport on Sunday after posing for a shoot with international photographer, Mario Testino for Vogue India. The shoot reportedly took place at Samode Palace and Sushant also made an appearance alongside Kendall. Although efforts were made to ensure that the shoot was a hush-hush affairs, fans eventually found out that both Sushant and Kendall were in the same city.

Till you wait for the next issue of Vogue, check out this photo Sushant posted  with the ace photographer:

What an amazing experience it was to shoot with @mariotestino . Such an honour. !! #jaipur

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

3
TAGS
Kendall Jenner Sushant Singh Rajput
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kendall Jenner
Jan . 23 . 2017The Puffy Jacket That’s Keeping Our Style Stars Warm
Jan . 10 . 2017Our Top Seventeen Looks From All The 2017 Golden Globes After Parties
Jan . 2 . 2017Bella Hadid’s NYE Outfit Is Sheer Perfection
Dec . 26 . 2016Kendall, Kylie And Khloe Sparkled All The Way At The Kardashians’ “Krismas” Party
Dec . 6 . 2016Blue, Black and Boss Looks From The Victoria’s Secret After Party
Sushant Singh Rajput
Jan . 30 . 2017Ankita Lokhande Looks Stunning In Her New Photoshoot
Jan . 27 . 2017Sushant Singh Rajput’s Poem For His Late Mother Will Melt Your Heart
Jan . 17 . 2017Photos: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Party With These Bollywood Stars
Jan . 16 . 2017Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Fernandez Recreated OK Jaanu’s Humma Humma And It’s Too Hot!
Jan . 9 . 2017Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput Chilling In London With Rumoured Girlfriend Kriti Sanon
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web