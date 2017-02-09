Sushant Singh Rajput Just Shot For A Magazine Cover With Kendall Jenner

Sushant Singh Rajput, Kendall Jenner

You don’t need to be a fashion expert to know the talented supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is currently one of the top models ruling the international ramp. For those who came late to the party, the Kardashian sibling was recently in Jaipur, India for the shoot of a popular magazine.

And joining the sexy model for this project was Sushant Singh Rajput – the man has definitely arrived. According to The Quint, Jenner left for the airport on Sunday after posing for a shoot with international photographer, Mario Testino for Vogue India. The shoot reportedly took place at Samode Palace and Sushant also made an appearance alongside Kendall. Although efforts were made to ensure that the shoot was a hush-hush affairs, fans eventually found out that both Sushant and Kendall were in the same city.

Till you wait for the next issue of Vogue, check out this photo Sushant posted with the ace photographer: