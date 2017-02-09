This Artist Turns Disney Princesses Into Super Models

We have all dreamt of being a princess when we were little girls, haven’t we? But have you ever wondered what would princesses dream of being? Greece photographer and illustrator Gregory Masouras turns Disney princesses into models on the cover of famous magazines wearing high street fashion labels. It’s fabulous to see our favoruite princess get the coolest upgrades with spot on fashion. While his Instagram page is filled with such creative illustrations, check out some of the stuff he has created.

1. Pocahontas for Marc Jacobs

2. Cinderella for Marc Jacobs

3. Belle for Marc Jacobs

4. Elsa for Moschino

5. Aurora for Harper’s Bazaar

6. Mulan for V Magazine

7. Aurora for Paper Magazine

8. Mulan for Vogue

Isn’t this the coolest thing you’ve seen all day? Tell us which one is your favourite.