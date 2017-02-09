This Artist Turns Disney Princesses Into Super Models

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 9 . 2017

We have all dreamt of being a princess when we were little girls, haven’t we? But have you ever wondered what would princesses dream of being? Greece photographer and illustrator Gregory Masouras turns Disney princesses into models on the cover of famous magazines wearing high street fashion labels. It’s fabulous to see our favoruite princess get the coolest upgrades with spot on fashion. While his Instagram page is filled with such creative illustrations, check out some of the stuff he has created.

1. Pocahontas for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Spring '17 via @harpersbazaarus 🍂 #AnimationInReality via @greg_gr 🍁 #MJSS17

A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

2. Cinderella for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Spring '17 via @harpersbazaarjapan 🌊 #AnimationInReality via @greg_gr 🐠 #MJSS17

A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

3. Belle for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Spring '17 via @marieclairemag 🛎 #AnimationInReality via @greg_gr 💙 #MJSS17

A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

4. Elsa for Moschino

5. Aurora for Harper’s Bazaar

6. Mulan for V Magazine

7. Aurora for Paper Magazine

8. Mulan for Vogue

Isn’t this the coolest thing you’ve seen all day? Tell us which one is your favourite.

3
TAGS
Disney Princess Gregory Masouras Harpers Bazaar Marc Jacobs Moschino Pocahontas Vogue
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Pocahontas
Dec . 5 . 2012December 5th: Happy Birthday Walt Disney – Our Favourite Disney Songs
Nov . 12 . 2012EXCLUSIVE: Disney Princesses Go Desi for Diwali
Oct . 24 . 2012Disney Princesses Get Designer Duds
Vogue
Jan . 9 . 2017Here’s How Fashion Girls Workout
Jan . 6 . 2017Lisa Haydon’s One-Piece Swimsuit Is Sexy, Thanks To This One Detail
Nov . 28 . 2016You’ve Got To Check Out Vaani Kapoor On The Cover Of Vogue
Nov . 3 . 2016Deepika Padukone Is A Vision On The Cover Of Vogue
Sep . 2 . 2016Madhuri Dixit’s Outfit Just Proved That Black Never Fails
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web