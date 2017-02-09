This Bollywood Actress Looks Totally Unrecognisable In Her New Avatar

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta rose to fame with her fabulous performance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s magnum opus Fan. She has also gone on to become a fashion favourite with her looks at every event she attends… Her upcoming flick Jolly LLB 2 happens to have her play a pregnant woman and her look so far had been kept under wraps owing to the thrill element of the film. Talking about the experience, Sayani told us,

I am honestly thrilled to be part of this fun franchise. I loved the script of the film and fell in love with my character Hina. It’s a part that I am proud to have etched and portrayed. It was such a joy collaborating with Subhash Kapoor as a director who is a great writer and director. He is really like a father figure and conducts himself with so much compassion and warmth on set. It rare to find such directors. Also working with old friend Manav Kaul was special. And Akshay Kumar, was the sweetest. He is such a responsive and helpful co-actor and a complete team player. I am really glad that I did this film and tell this story. Cause it will stay in people’s minds for a long time, I think.

Here are some photos of her in her new avatar. Take a look.









Wow. Can’t wait to watch the movie to find out more!