Ending the XXX press tour in Beijing with a 💥💥💥 @deepikapadukone styled by @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing the fabulous @ralphlauren makeup up @kateleemakeup hair by my favourite @cwoodhair #xxxmovie #beijing A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Deepika Padukone ends her xXx press tour in Beijing with the best thing yet—An incredible hairstyle! Taking China with full force, our Bollywood bombshell wore a stunning white gown by Ralph Lauren and had her hair done by the ever-cool Hollywood hairstylist, Christian Wood.

Wood had her hair up in a ponytail chignon which is literally so simple to do but yet so geniusly done!

How amazing does that look?

Want a tutorial? Just holler!