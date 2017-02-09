What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say When Asked If He & Sussanne Are Reuniting

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 9 . 2017
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan

Recent blind items and rumours have been suggesting a possible reconciliation between Hrithik and Sussanne – and it’s not difficult to see why. The two seem to be spending more time together these days, both with family and without. Sussanne has been vocal in her support of Hrithik’s latest film. And most recently, they went on a “triple” date with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, making it look even likelier that a patch-up is on the cards.

However, according to DNA, Hrithik has shot down these rumours. He simply said that he and Sussanne are friends and they love and care for each other, but “that’s about all.”

As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I’ve grown very fond of them.

Interestingly, the author claims earlier in the piece that “of late, it’s not just friendship” and that Sussanne’s friends “have been teasing her about Hrithik.” Hmm!

