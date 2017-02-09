You Won’t Believe How Many Songs ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Has

Jagga Jasoos

The much-delayed Jagga Jasoos is finally set to release on April 7th of this year, and after that wacky trailer, we’ve been looking forward to seeing how this project has shaped up. It’s a musical, so the soundtrack is going to play a major role in the film – and, during a recent interaction, composer Pritam made quite the revelation: it’s going to have a whopping 29 songs! This makes sense, because Ranbir Kapoor‘s character stutters – unless he’s singing.

If you think that sounds like way too many songs, Pritam seems confident that it works with the narrative. He told DNA:

Think of the effortlessness and the way the songs are featured in La La Land. They’re part of the story. And the narrative flows forward through it.

Quite a claim to make!