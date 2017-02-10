Armaan Malik’s New Single ‘Aaja Na Ferrari Mein’ Is Out And It’s So Freaking Cool!

Singing sensation Armaan Malik‘s new single ‘Aaja Na Ferrari Mein‘ is definitely the coolest thing on the internet today. Composed by his brother and the talented music director, Amaal Malik, this one’s a really catchy number. Armaan, who has crooned the song, also features in the video. And I must add that it’s full of swag. From his attitude to his outfits, from the gorgeous locations to the swanky Ferrari- everything adds to the cool quotient of the peppy track. Check it out.

Cannot stop listening to it!