Celebrity Makeup Artist Elton J Fernandez Shows Us How To Stand Out This Valentine’s Day

We recently caught up with makeup artist Elton J Fernandez who’s been responsible for making celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Parineeti Chopra, Nimrat Kaur take their beauty quotient way above than it already is. I’ve aways referred to Elton as a magician because I believe he possesses the art to make anyone look and feel like a million bucks.

Click on the video above to watch how Elton keeps the makeup look simple yet super vibrant. He played with colour, glitter and of course, some bright reds!

What do you think about this look? For an in-depth tutorial by Elton for V-day, click here.

Outfit credits: Ekam by Armaan Randhawa & Manish Gupta