Here’s Why Ranveer Singh Won’t Talk About His Relationship With Deepika Padukone

Divya Rao Feb . 10 . 2017
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples and probably, one of the luckiest couples too because they managed to survive the wrath of 2016! Everybody around them was breaking up but these two managed to stick together like glue! Unfortunately, for the last couple of months, rumours of a fall out between the two had been doing the rounds and made everyone wonder if all was well in paradise…

When asked about it by IANS, Ranveer seemed more protective than usual about his personal life this time.

The thing is I find that there is too much scrutiny anyway, and I don’t want to encourage it or add to it. So, I am very protective about my personal life. I would like to protect a few aspects in my life. I am mostly open and honest, but there are some aspects that I choose to protect and I hope people respect my decision.

That’s understandable. Here’s hoping we get to see more the two being their usual cute selves! :)

