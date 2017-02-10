Hrithik Roshan Lashed Out At A Popular Brand For Using His Kids’ Photo Without Permission

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 10 . 2017
Hrithik Roshan with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan recently called out the brand, Tommy Hilfiger for using a picture of him with his kids in their advertising campaign. The brand reportedly promoted their kids’ collection with a photo of Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan without an official permission. Quite obviously, this did not go down well with the doting and protective father.

He took to Twitter to point out the brand’s callous mistake, and did it rather well. Check out his tweet:

Fair enough! Let’s hope the brand realises their folly soon enough and takes down the campaign.

Hrithik Roshan
