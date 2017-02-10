“Karan Johar Is Not That Kind Hearted” – Govinda Takes A Dig At Him

Divya Rao Feb . 10 . 2017
Karan and Govinda

The ruling star of the 90s aka Govinda is back to the silver screen with his latest release Aa Gaya Hero. Govinda has been doing everything he can to promote the film and even went on the hugely popular TV show Bigg Boss, where his camaraderie with friend and host Salman Khan was much talked about. Not too long ago, Govinda talked about Karan not inviting him on Koffee With Karan, to which Karan said it would be an honour to have him on the show, and that he’ll give him a call to see what can be done.

But in a new turn of events, Govinda spoke about KJo for the first time and ummm… he doesn’t seem too pleased.

He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun’s (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai. He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not the part of his group and doesn’t even say a hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lag hai.

Wow! What do you guys make of this?

