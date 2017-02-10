Manveer Gurjar And Manu Punjabi Will Soon Be Seen As Judges On A Reality Show

Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi

If you missed Bigg Boss 10 and its Jai-Veeru jodi of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, you will be pleased to know that the desi boys are coming back on your small screen. Manu and Manveer will reportedly be guest judges on the popular comedy reality show, Chhote Miyan, which is being judged by Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan.

The show, which is in its fourth edition has kids showcasing their talent in stand-up comedy and it will be replacing Comedy Nights Bachao. Manu recently posted a picture with Manveer from the sets of the show, along with an adorable caption.

Cheggit!

Manu manveer ( yeh dosti hum nhi chodege chodege dumm mager tera sath naa chodege)M3 pic.twitter.com/sqgECpkvip — Manu Punjabi (@TheManuPunjabi) February 9, 2017

Also check out this photo of Manu and Manveer with the show’s judges:

In The House #manveergurjar #manupunjabi #sohailkhan #nehadhupia A photo posted by Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:54am PST

Woohoo! Are you excited to see these two reuniting onscreen again? Tell me in the comments below.