Manveer Gurjar And Manu Punjabi Will Soon Be Seen As Judges On A Reality Show

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 10 . 2017
If you missed Bigg Boss 10 and its Jai-Veeru jodi of Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, you will be pleased to know that the desi boys are coming back on your small screen. Manu and Manveer will reportedly be guest judges on the popular comedy reality show, Chhote Miyan, which is being judged by Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan.

The show, which is in its fourth edition has kids showcasing their talent in stand-up comedy and it will be replacing Comedy Nights Bachao. Manu recently posted a picture with Manveer from the sets of the show, along with an adorable caption.

Also check out this photo of Manu and Manveer with the show's judges:

