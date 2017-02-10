Photo: Kareena Kapoor Has The Sexiest Pout!

Divya Rao Feb . 10 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, who just gave birth to baby Taimur Ali Khan has been looking like a million bucks! I mean, are you sure she was just pregnant two months ago? She stepped out of a salon looking bomb AF, making us mere mortals wonder if we’ll ever manage to look that great after a 9 month long pregnancy! Any way, looks like Bebo has been enjoying motherhood and it shows in all her pictures.

Here’s a picture her darling sister Karisma Kapoor shared of the two, and man, can these two pout!

#sisterlove❤️#alwaysandforever#aboutlastnight✨#selfiegoals📷

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

<3

Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor
