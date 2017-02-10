Photo: Vaani Kapoor Looks Fitter Than Ever In Her New Gym Selfie

Vaani Kapoor

All the girls in Team MissMalini‘s Bollywood wing (including myself) had decided to get fit in 2017. It’s February 10th and unlike every other year, this time, we are still at it. Isn’t that great? We are eating healthy and working out regularly. Most importantly, we’re now enjoying this journey towards meeting our fitter versions. And it seems actress Vaani Kapoor is also ticking off her #FitnessGoals this year. Yes, she looked super sexy in her last release, Befikre. But it seems she’s been hitting the gym and is looking even fitter and hotter. Check this out.

Work Harder Become Stronger💪🏃‍♀️✨

Stunner. Keep it going, girl!

