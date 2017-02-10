Pleats Power Through LFW And Here’s Why We’re Loving It

Vrisa at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

Pretty pleats at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 were a major trend spotting. From gorgeous anarkalis to ravishing gowns, pleats dominated in both Indian, contemporary and western wear. Designers such as Nupur Kanoi, Urvashi Joneja, Ekam & Amrich heavily played with pleats in their collection.

Apart from bringing structure to the outfit, pleats bring a lot of grace and neatness. It can be experimented with easily, no matter what the texture of the material is. The look can raise it’s classy edge a notch or two, with the right use of pleats. Check out the best of pleat work we have seen on the runway at LFW.

Anushree Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week SR' 17 Divya Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nandini Baruva at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Vineet - Rahul at Lakme Fashion Week SR' 17 Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Nupur Kanoi at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17 Amrich at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17 Galang Gabaan at at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 ‹ ›







Our fashion blogger Hrishitaa Sharma too couldn’t help but sport this trend in this pretty Ekam skirt featuring a pleated peplum waist.

Hrishitaa Sharma in Ekam | Ekam at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 | Image credit: Rusty

Tell us, if you’re a pleat fan. Will you be trying out this trend this summer?