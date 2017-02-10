Pleats Power Through LFW And Here’s Why We’re Loving It

Pretty pleats at Lakme Fashion Week SR17 were a major trend spotting. From gorgeous anarkalis to ravishing gowns, pleats dominated in both Indian, contemporary and western wear. Designers such as Nupur Kanoi, Urvashi Joneja, Ekam & Amrich heavily played with pleats in their collection.
Apart from bringing structure to the outfit, pleats bring a lot of grace and neatness. It can be experimented with easily, no matter what the texture of the material is. The look can raise it’s classy edge a notch or two, with the right use of pleats. Check out the best of pleat work we have seen on the runway at LFW.
Our fashion blogger Hrishitaa Sharma too couldn’t help but sport this trend in this pretty Ekam skirt featuring a pleated peplum waist.
Tell us, if you’re a pleat fan. Will you be trying out this trend this summer?