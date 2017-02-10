Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Rumours Of Plastic Surgery

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren | Image Source: popsugar.com

Apart from being an incredibly talented actress, Priyanka Chopra is also an advocate for women’s rights and often talks about the real issues that matter – like racism, immigration, body shaming or even growing up as a third culture kid. Chopra was recently co-hosted a chat show – The View – and spoke at length about the issue of body shaming. She reminisced about the bad experiences she had back in day before she just became an actor.

Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate.

There has been a lot said about PC’s nose. For the longest time, rumours were rife that she went under the knife to get a nose job done… The show’s host Joy Behar went on to ask PC if that was her natural nose, to which she said,

Yes, this is my original nose. There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I have Holi, I have Diwali, and my body fluctuates and I am fine with it.

YES! You go, PC!

You can watch the episode below.