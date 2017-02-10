Priyanka Chopra Should Wear Her Hair Like This Everyday

We enjoyed hearing the incredible story of Saroo Brierley today. Thanks for joining us Dev! Good luck at the #Oscars! 🏆 A photo posted by The View (@theviewabc) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Priyanka Chopra appeared as a host for ABC Network‘s The View looking super, super adorable! Wearing a black and yellow number that included these flared bell sleeves, PC’s whole look was quite on point…

#priyankachopra co hosting the view like the boss she is ✌️️ #priyankachopra A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

Her makeup was fresh yet dewy with a subtle, nude lip, filled brows and fluttery lashes! But hello, has anyone noticed her chic bun?

But it’s not just any centre-parted chic bun…With a tight line down the centre and hair that’s been gelled to perfection so that no strand is out of place, PC’s hairstylist secured the rest of her hair in a low bun.

