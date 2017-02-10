Sexy Lingerie To Heat Things Up On V-Day

Strappy-Back Lace Bralette, Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra, Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21

Valentines Day is hands-down the sexiest holiday, for the oh-so-serious and the not-so-serious type of couples. With V-day being just around the corner, I’m sure all you women are gravitating towards shopping. Correction, sexy shopping! Whether your day involves being at home or going out on a date, a movie or even shopping, you gotta set that sexy mood in. No matter what your plan is, we’ve got you some sexy lingerie recommendations.

Treat yourself to some sexy lingerie:

1. Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M— INR 1799

Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M

2. Lace Bralette from H&M—INR 1799

Lace Bralette from H&M

Strappy-Back Lace Bralette from Forever21

Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra from Forever21

Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21

Which one was your favourite? Let us know by commenting below.