Sexy Lingerie To Heat Things Up On V-Day

Valentines Day is hands-down the sexiest holiday, for the oh-so-serious and the not-so-serious type of couples. With V-day being just around the corner, I’m sure all you women are gravitating towards shopping. Correction, sexy shopping! Whether your day involves being at home or going out on a date, a movie or even shopping, you gotta set that sexy mood in. No matter what your plan is, we’ve got you some sexy lingerie recommendations.
Treat yourself to some sexy lingerie:
1. Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M— INR 1799
Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M
2. Lace Bralette from H&M—INR 1799
Lace Bralette from H&M
3. Strappy-Back Lace Bralette from Forever21— INR 1670
Strappy-Back Lace Bralette from Forever21
4. Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra from Forever21—INR 999
Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra from Forever21
5.Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21—INR 859
Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21
Which one was your favourite? Let us know by commenting below.