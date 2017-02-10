Sexy Lingerie To Heat Things Up On V-Day

Sanaa Shah Feb . 10 . 2017
Strappy-Back Lace Bralette, Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra, Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21

Valentines Day is hands-down the sexiest holiday, for the oh-so-serious and the not-so-serious type of couples. With V-day being just around the corner, I’m sure all you women are gravitating towards shopping. Correction, sexy shopping! Whether your day involves being at home or going out on a date, a movie or even shopping, you gotta set that sexy mood in. No matter what your plan is, we’ve got you some sexy lingerie recommendations.

Treat yourself to some sexy lingerie:

1. Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M— INR 1799

Soft-cup Lace Bra from H&M

2. Lace Bralette from H&M—INR 1799

Lace Bralette from H&M

3. Strappy-Back Lace Bralette from Forever21— INR 1670

Strappy-Back Lace Bralette from Forever21

4. Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra from Forever21—INR 999

Sheer Eyelash Lace Bra from Forever21

5.Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21—INR 859

Caged Mesh Bralette from Forever21

Which one was your favourite? Let us know by commenting below.

