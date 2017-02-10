The First Look Of Shahid’s Brother Ishaan’s Debut Film Is Here, And It’s Beautiful

Shahid Kapoor‘s brother, Ishaan Khatter, is all set to make his debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi‘s Beyond The Clouds. It’s a big deal, since it’s the Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s first film set in India, and so there’s been quite the buzz about it globally.

The first poster, featuring Ishaan, is now out – take a look:

Beyond The Clouds

The poster was revealed at the Berlin Film Festival, and it’s something the producers were very excited about:

This poster is Mr. Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to. We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin Film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response.

Looks good!