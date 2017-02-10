Top 5 Trends Spotted On Day One Of NYFW

NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Just when we were getting back to our old lives (after Lakme Fashion Week SR17), another fashion week has come to our radar. It’s non other than New York Fashion Week AW17. Defining what goes on the International runway we spotted 5 trends that have a bright future this year. Check out the list below to see what you need to keep an eye out for while shopping for your closet.

1. Metallic

Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Fur

Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







3. Head Gear

Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







4. Deconstructed Off-Shoulder

Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







5. Scarfs

Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







Aren’t they all the coolest style elements? Which one are you personally going to follow this year?