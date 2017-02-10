Top 5 Trends Spotted On Day One Of NYFW

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 10 . 2017
NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Just when we were getting back to our old lives (after Lakme Fashion Week SR17), another fashion week has come to our radar. It’s non other than New York Fashion Week AW17. Defining what goes on the International runway we spotted 5 trends that have a bright future this year. Check out the list below to see what you need to keep an eye out for while shopping for your closet.

1. Metallic

Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

2. Fur

Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

3. Head Gear

Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

4. Deconstructed Off-Shoulder

Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

5. Scarfs

Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Aren’t they all the coolest style elements? Which one are you personally going to follow this year?

2
TAGS
#LakmeFashionWeek #SummerResort2015 Biggest trends fashion New York fashion Week AW17 NYFW AW17 Off the runway Style Top trends Trend Alert
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Style
Feb . 10 . 2017Pleats Power Through LFW And Here’s Why We’re Loving It
Jan . 23 . 2017Here’s Your Chance To See Dior’s Fashion Show Live
Jan . 20 . 2017Esha Gupta Looks SO Good From Head To Toe
Jan . 13 . 2017Pro Tips To Style Prints In 2017
Jan . 9 . 2017Here’s How Fashion Girls Workout
Trend Alert
Feb . 12 . 20163 Outfit Ideas That Will Make You Want To Leave Your Hat On
Feb . 11 . 2016Victoria Beckham’s Latest Look Is Really Doing The Rounds!
Feb . 6 . 2016Midis Are Back & It’s Celebrity Approved!
Apr . 10 . 2014Trend Alert: Oversized Jewellery Takes Center Stage
Jan . 29 . 2014Your Spring/Summer 2014 Cheat Sheet is Here!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web