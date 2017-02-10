Top 5 Trends Spotted On Day One Of NYFW

NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Just when we were getting back to our old lives (after Lakme Fashion Week SR17), another fashion week has come to our radar. It’s non other than New York Fashion Week AW17. Defining what goes on the International runway we spotted 5 trends that have a bright future this year. Check out the list below to see what you need to keep an eye out for while shopping for your closet.
1. Metallic
Tadashi Shoji at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
2. Fur
Brock Collection at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
3. Head Gear
Adam Selman at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
4. Deconstructed Off-Shoulder
Nicholas K at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
5. Scarfs
Erin Fetherston at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Aren’t they all the coolest style elements? Which one are you personally going to follow this year?