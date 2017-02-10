This TV Actress Reportedly Broke Up With Her Boyfriend & Is Now Dating Her Co-Actor

Additi Gupta

Additi Gupta is currently seen as a modern day vamp, Sanjana in Star Plus’ show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress was in a relationship with model Rizwan Bachav since a long time, but recent reports suggest that the couple has now parted ways.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Additi has recently become pretty close to her co-star Laksh Lalwani, who was previously said to be dating Rashami Desai. When IndiaForums got in touch with Laksh to ask him about his alleged relationship with Additi, he vehemently denied the reports and said he is only concentrating on his work.

But there isn’t any smoke without fire, amirite guys?