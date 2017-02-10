Twinkle Khanna Has A Hilarious Confusion Regarding Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 10 . 2017
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is one of the funniest women we have on this planet – and the success of her book proves my point. Her wit is on point and we love that she never refrains from speaking her mind.

Earlier this year, we got acquainted with Twinkle’s obsession with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan who just moved into her neighbourhood. No wonder then Twinkle is in a dilemma today – as both Jolly LLB 2 starring her dearest hubby, Akshay Kumar and Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawaab MSG Lion Heart 2 starring Mr. Insaan are releasing today.

Check out her Instagram post:

Oh dear, we feel you, Twinkle!

0
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Feb . 6 . 2017Photos: Hrithik-Sussanne & Akshay-Twinkle Had A Triple Date On Sunday
Feb . 4 . 2017This Video Of Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh Performing To Hookah Bar Is Too Cool!
Feb . 3 . 2017Akshay Kumar Reveals That Award Shows Are A Sham
Feb . 3 . 2017Akshay Kumar Talks About His Equation With Priyanka Chopra
Jan . 17 . 2017Twinkle Khanna’s Anniversary Message For Akshay Kumar Is Too Funny
Twinkle Khanna
Feb . 6 . 2017Photos: Hrithik-Sussanne & Akshay-Twinkle Had A Triple Date On Sunday
Feb . 3 . 2017Akshay Kumar Talks About His Equation With Priyanka Chopra
Feb . 2 . 2017Twinkle Khanna Shared This Photo Of Her Daughter With An Empowering Message
Jan . 17 . 2017Twinkle Khanna’s Anniversary Message For Akshay Kumar Is Too Funny
Jan . 11 . 2017You Will Never Believe Which Actor Is Twinkle Khanna’s New Neighbour
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web