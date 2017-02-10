Twinkle Khanna Has A Hilarious Confusion Regarding Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is one of the funniest women we have on this planet – and the success of her book proves my point. Her wit is on point and we love that she never refrains from speaking her mind.

Earlier this year, we got acquainted with Twinkle’s obsession with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan who just moved into her neighbourhood. No wonder then Twinkle is in a dilemma today – as both Jolly LLB 2 starring her dearest hubby, Akshay Kumar and Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawaab MSG Lion Heart 2 starring Mr. Insaan are releasing today.

Check out her Instagram post:

Oh no! Both my favourites have movies coming out tomorrow! Confused which one should I cheer for because both are Jolly good fellows:) A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Oh dear, we feel you, Twinkle!