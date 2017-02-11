Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Those Who Are Saying Phillauri Is Produced By Virat Kohli

The trailer of Anushka Sharma‘s upcoming film, Phillauri, starring Diljit Dosanjh is garnering a lot of interest and has definitely piqued the audience’s interest due to its unusual storyline. However, rumours of the film being produced by her alleged boyfriend, Virat Kohli has upset the diva. And obviously so, because apart from being a fabulous actress, Anushka has successfully proved herself in the field of production with NH10. Therefore, the actress took to Instagram to shut down the rumours and definitely nailed it with her powerful note.
Check out her posts here:
You go, girl!