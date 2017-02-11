Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Those Who Are Saying Phillauri Is Produced By Virat Kohli

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 11 . 2017
Anushka Sharma

The trailer of Anushka Sharma‘s upcoming film, Phillauri, starring Diljit Dosanjh is garnering a lot of interest and has definitely piqued the audience’s interest due to its unusual storyline. However, rumours of the film being produced by her alleged boyfriend, Virat Kohli has upset the diva. And obviously so, because apart from being a fabulous actress, Anushka has successfully proved herself in the field of production with NH10. Therefore, the actress took to Instagram to shut down the rumours and definitely nailed it with her powerful note.

Check out her posts here:

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now (1/2)

A photo posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

(2/2)

A photo posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

You go, girl!

