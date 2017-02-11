Check Out These Super Cool Trends Spotted On Day 2 At NYFW

NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

We saw a whole lot of new trends on day 1 at NYFW Aw17. And day 2 undoubtedly had some more to contribute to that list. There’s absolutely no denying that New York Fashion Week has always been at the forefront of fashion. Exactly why we consider this a reliable source to get our facts on fashion spot on.

Here’s an addition of trends you need to make a note of:

1. Bell Bottoms

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Exaggerated Sleeves & Shoulders

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







3. Life Vest & Floating Device Inspired Fashion

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com` ‹ ›







Some ideas taken from the past, some inspired by cool stuff around. We love the abstract and cool elements day 3 brought. Stay tuned for day 4 at NYFW!