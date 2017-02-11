Check Out These Super Cool Trends Spotted On Day 2 At NYFW

Sanaa Shah Feb . 11 . 2017
NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

We saw a whole lot of new trends on day 1 at NYFW Aw17. And day 2 undoubtedly had some more to contribute to that list. There’s absolutely no denying that New York Fashion Week has always been at the forefront of fashion. Exactly why we consider this a reliable source to get our facts on fashion spot on.

Here’s an addition of trends you need to make a note of:

1. Bell Bottoms

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Jeremy Scott at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

 2. Exaggerated Sleeves & Shoulders

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Nicole Miller at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

3. Life Vest & Floating Device Inspired Fashion

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chromat at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com`


Some ideas taken from the past, some inspired by cool stuff around. We love the abstract and cool elements day 3 brought. Stay tuned for day 4 at NYFW!

0
TAGS
Chromat Jeremy Scott New York fashion Week AW17 Nicole Miller NYFW AW17
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Jeremy Scott
May . 4 . 2016LOL! Is This Actress Upset Because She Wasn’t Tagged In A Celebrity’s Photo?
Dec . 8 . 2015This Designer Label Just Dropped A Special Edition Super Mario Collection!
Sep . 19 . 2015Celeb Spotting: The A-listers Who Were Front & Center at NYFW Spring/Summer 2016
Sep . 15 . 2015Here Are The Coolest Designers Bringing All The Edge At New York Fashion Week!
Sep . 15 . 2015Think The Jeremy Scott #NYFW Collection Was Insane? Take A Closer Look At The Makeup!
New York fashion Week AW17
Feb . 10 . 2017Top 5 Trends Spotted On Day One Of NYFW
Nicole Miller
Aug . 11 . 2016Madhuri Dixit’s Minimalistic Look Had The Maximum Effect
Feb . 14 . 2016The Top 10 Looks From Day 2 At New York Fashion Week AW’16
Oct . 17 . 2013SquareKey Launch Brings Out Delhi Fashionistas
Dec . 15 . 2011Shit Girls Say. (You Know What? It’s True!)
Dec . 15 . 2011Fashion Focus: Quick 5 With Nicole Miller
NYFW AW17
Feb . 10 . 2017Top 5 Trends Spotted On Day One Of NYFW
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web