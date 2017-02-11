How To: Deepika Padukone-Inspired Burgundy Eye Makeup

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and while colours like reds and pinks are all that anyone can see around them, we decided to incorporated it onto our beauty look! We took inspiration from Deepika Padukone‘s burgundy eye makeup during the promotions of her movie xXx and showed you an easy and wearable way you can recreate the look with the basic products you have at home!

Click on the video above if you’d like to see how you can elevate your beauty look this year and look like Deepika Padukone—Well, almost like Deepika Padukone…

Hope you enjoy the video and let us know what you think!