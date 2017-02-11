PHOTO ALERT: Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Click Their First Photo In 25 Years

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Once upon a time, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were alleged arch rivals and reportedly had a public spat or two. But all that has changed now, for the better, as the two Khans are on pretty good terms. Recently, SRK and Aamir attended entrepreneur Ajay Bijli‘s birthday party in Dubai, where they clicked a photo of themselves after 25 years of knowing each other. Whoa!

Now that’s one starry photo you have to check out:

