Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Singer Is The Next Guest On Koffee With Karan 5

Badshah

Gossip mills are abuzz that Karan Johar‘s next guest on Koffee With Karan 5 is his Dil Hai Hindustani co-judge and good friend, rapper Badshah. Lately, the two have worked together on a few projects and also spend a lot of time together on the sets of their reality show.

According to SpotboyE, Karan and Badshah spoke about the latter coming as a guest on the chat show and the rapper accepted the invitation in principle. Reportedly, he will appear solo but wouldn’t mind a partner either.

If this really happens, it’s sure gonna be fun!