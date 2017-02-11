Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Singer Is The Next Guest On Koffee With Karan 5

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 11 . 2017
Badshah

Gossip mills are abuzz that Karan Johar‘s next guest on Koffee With Karan 5 is his Dil Hai Hindustani co-judge and good friend, rapper Badshah. Lately, the two have worked together on a few projects and also spend a lot of time together on the sets of their reality show.

According to SpotboyE, Karan and Badshah spoke about the latter coming as a guest on the chat show and the rapper accepted the invitation in principle. Reportedly, he will appear solo but wouldn’t mind a partner either.

If this really happens, it’s sure gonna be fun!

0
TAGS
badshah Koffee With Karan 5
COMMENTS
Related Stories
badshah
Jan . 24 . 2017This Bollywood Celebrity Has Been Hospitalised After He Complained Of Breathlessness
Jan . 11 . 2017Photo Alert: Singer & Rapper Badshah Has Been Blessed With A Baby!
Dec . 16 . 2016Twitter Is Accusing Badshah Of Ruining The 90’s Track Humma Humma
Oct . 27 . 2016This Popular Bollywood Celebrity Shared An Unrecognizable Throwback Photo From His College Days!
Sep . 1 . 2016VIDEO: Badshah’s New Single ‘Driving Slow’ Is Growing Fast On Us!
Koffee With Karan 5
Feb . 10 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5: Kangana Ranaut Accused Karan Johar Of Nepotism
Feb . 8 . 2017Guess Which Bollywood Star Is Coming Back On Koffee With Karan 5?
Feb . 7 . 2017The Second Koffee With Karan 5 Promo Feat. Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Is Rather Violent!
Feb . 1 . 2017Rumour Has It: Here’s Who Kangana Ranaut Is Appearing With On Koffee With Karan 5
Jan . 31 . 2017The Second Koffee With Karan 5 Promo Feat. Sania Mirza-Farah Khan Is Absolutely Mad!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web