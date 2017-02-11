Sridevi Has Apparently Banned Her Daughters From Posting Selfies On Social Media

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 11 . 2017
Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor (Source: Instagram | sridevi.kapoor)

Sridevi‘s elder daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, and if reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is launching her opposite Shahid Kapoor‘s younger brother, Ishan Khattar.

Like any other parent, Sridevi would obviously want things to be completely smooth for her daughter’s entry into the glamour industry – and mommy dearest is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that all goes well. According to a report in BL, one of the steps taken by her is prohibiting her daughters from posting any selfie on social media. And the daughters have reportedly taken very seriously to this advice and indeed, stopped posting any selfies.

Mum’s the word, they say!

Jhanvi Kapoor Sridevi
