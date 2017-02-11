VIDEO: Om Swami Claims The Recent Earthquake Was Caused By Him

Om Swami

Om Swami is back! Not that you or I missed him – but he is nonetheless back with his another piece of nonsense. This time, the self proclaimed godman said that the recent earthquake that shook some parts of North India was… caused by him. Of course, natural calamity, what’s that?

Swami claimed that since he is a disciple of Lord Shiva, it was the God’s way of punishing people for mistreating him. ALSO, there will be another earthquake if people continue disrespecting him. Oh well!

Check out his nonsense here:

Of course!