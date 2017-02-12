Trend Spotting From Day 3 Of NYFW AW17

NYFW AW17

New York Fashion Week AW17 is going on in full swing and we’re getting you all the hot trends we have spotted on the ramp. We bet you’re going to love the top 3 trends we have fished out for you because they are extra AF!

So take a look and tell us which is your favourite trend from day 3 of NYFW.

1. Over-sized Tops

Dion Lee at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







2. Layering

Alexander Wang at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







3. Thigh-High Slits

Christian Siriano at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







We’re loving the thigh-high all the way! What about you?