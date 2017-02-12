What Your Date Night Lipstick Say About You

@kyliejenner A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Lipstick has the power to elevate an entire look. Bring colour to your face. And even challenge you to go barefaced just so that you can prance around in the Ruby Woo of yours! You may or may not agree with us. But what we can tell you is that certain lip colours can sometimes say a lot about the woman within…

Scroll down to see what you are:

Nude

You’re sweet, but kind. And likes to keep things pretty and simple most of the time.

#repost @ashleybias "Obsessed with this lip 💋 #MAKEUPFOREVER Artist Liquid Matte 101." #iamanartist A photo posted by MAKE UP FOR EVER US (@makeupforeverus) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Red

You love the ’80s and feel live life on the notion that a lipstick can elevate your mood completely.

Valentines Day Makeup Tutorial will be up on my channel in the next hour💋 A photo posted by J A C L Y N 😜 (@jaclynhill) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Bright Pink

You love being in the spotlight, but you also like to keep it down to earth and easy.

@jordynwoods wearing OKURRR from the #kokokollection dropping November 9th at 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

Berry

You’re playful with a little dark and intense side. Being wild at heart is your motto.

She who dares, wins 💥 Wearing M O N T E N E G R O 💁 @liplandcosmetics @theamrezycollection Choker @hotmiamistyles ✨ Earrings @queenpee 💫 A photo posted by Amra Olević | Artist (@amrezy) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Taupe

You crave a little change. When the crowd goes left, you go a little to the right. This way you stand out no matter what!

I wear my pink @livelokai for my grandma MJ and everyone affected by breast cancer. #livelokai 💞 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

Mauve

With all things glamorous, you my friend are the expert. You like to keep to cool and casual, but young and flirty all at once!

Highlight so ✨✨✨ @nicoladamulewicz in Lunchmoney #ColourpopMe A photo posted by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

Peach

Candy, florals and mute tones are your go-to colours most of the time when it comes to clothes… And yes, you are quite a peach on the inside as well.

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Coral:

Since you love spending your days at the beach with a mojito under an umbrella.

🌶 @kourtneykardash Makeup by #StyledByHrush Hair by @andrewfitzsimons #kourtneykardashian Lippy by @makeupforeverus ARTIST ACRYLIP Lip Paint in "300 Orange" #makeupforever A photo posted by Hrush Achemyan (@styledbyhrush) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Glitter

You’re trend-ista! What you see, is what you immediately get. There’s no harm in that… Who doesn’t love a go getter?!

Sending MAJOR birthday kisses to the beautiful @bellahadid ❤️❤️❤️ Love and adore this selfie slayage #BTS at @versace_official wearing #LUST004 Vermillion Venom & Bloodwine Kits ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #TurnYourLipsOn #BellaHadid A photo posted by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Oct 9, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Chocolate Brown

You’re not afraid to have all eyes on you… In fact you love it and ooze confidence with your ability start a trend.