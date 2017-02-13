10 Romantic Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day

Natasha Patel Feb . 13 . 2017

There’s no need to go all out this Valentine’s Day… If you’re the kind of girl to let your beauty do all the taking, take a cue from theses romantic and easy-to-accomplish hairstyles that you can wear for any party or romantic dinner date!

1. A soft up-do with metallic quill bobbis

2. The ponytail chignon

3. Detailed top knot

It's all in the details ✨ hair by @ryanrichman

4. Beachy waves

5. Thick retro headbands

6. Accessorised low bun

7. Pulled back sleek

Happy Friday😁💚 When I started doing hair tutorials my main goal was to share everything I know with you about hairstyles, tools and products. All things that I've learned as a hairdresser over the years. Every tutorial I've shared so far contains tips and tricks that might help you and inspire you to creat your own updo or to solve any problem with your hair. Sometimes it's not only about the outcome of a hairstyle or the updo. It's also about the tools that I've included, how I've used them, the products that I included and so on. I'm over the moon when I see you succeed with a blowout or any of my updo's! Yay!!😊 I hope to keep inspire you with every post here on my page💚 #speech #thetruth #positivevibes #instafam #sarahangiusinspired

8. Messy bun with face-framing strands

@taylor_hill 🔥🔥 @moschino 👗 @jeffkkim 💇 @harryjoshhair 💄 @hungvanngo #VMAs #VMAs2016

 9. Sparkly hairband

The Starlight Constellation Circlet – new collection up online

10. Ribbon Ponytail

#BTS Tonight's hair detail on @brycedhoward #VelvetRibbon #Ponytail #brycedallashoward

Have a favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

