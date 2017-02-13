5 Things We Love About The Kids Fest At Global Village In Dubai!

With the promise of ‘A New World Everyday’, we are supremely excited to witness what the months ahead have in store for us at the 21st edition of Global Village. While the region’s largest multi-cultural festival offers entertainment, shopping, live performances and culinary experiences for all ages, the Kids Fest that runs from the 5th to the 25th of February is aimed towards its little fans. Delving right into this magical month at Global Village, I discovered some super exciting activities for kids and families that you can’t afford to miss.

1. Little MJs in the making at Global Dance Academy

Kids love to shake a leg but when the talented troupe at this latest offering is involved, they ensure that the little ones aren’t just having a good time but also learning something new everyday. With a groovy mix of dance forms to choose from and super interactive workshops for all ages, there is never a dull moment.

Global Dance Academy

My favorite part: After the kids work on a new dance form every day, they get to showcase their newly acquired and totally fun moves on the Main Cultural Stage for an audience. Super fun, eh?

2. Chota Bheem’s in town

India’s most loved cartoon character has flown to Dubai from the land of Dholakpur along with his friends Chutki, Jaggu and Kalia. But this time they’re not alone. Einstein finds himself lost in the future and, with his time machine missing, he’s got no way of getting back home.

Chota Bheem and his friends

Kids will absolutely love this hilarious adventure where Bheem’s dream team help Einstein all while dancing and giggling their way into our hearts.

Chota Bheem and his friends

Fun fact: Don’t miss the meet and greet with these lovable characters at the end of the show.

3. Meet the Angry Birds!



Meet and Greet with Angry Birds

With exclusive IP rights for Angry Birds in the region, Global Village gives its fans a chance to take selfies with Red and his friends Bomb and Chuck. The act begins with a fun performance put up by the characters at the Roman Amphitheater and is followed by some beautiful pictures in this breathtaking setting.

Red, Chuck and Bomb are in town

What we loved: While the performance in itself is super interactive, nothing beats tickling your favorite Angry Bird or even getting a squishy hug from each of them.

4. Breathtaking performances live

The Park Life show!

The Jobs and Sabz dance show incorporates a whole array of different dance styles into one show and we love that it has a funky Bollywood routine in there as well.

Also, the guys behind the super popular City Jam show have come up with a Reloaded version especially for Kids Fest and it left us completely spellbound. Essentially a hip-hop show, City Jam Reloaded is a celebration of five of our most loved cities- New York, Tokyo, London, Dubai and of course Aamchi Mumbai. Park Life and Movie Life are two other shows produced by Global Village that are all set to entertain audiences on alternate days this season.

Globo and his friends at the Roman Amphitheater

There are also numerous shows by Global Village’s very own and totally adorable mascot, Globo, and the characters of the famous Emirati show, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon, as well as a circus act where our tiny superstars learn cool tricks like juggling from the experts.

We heart: As one of the most popular shows this season, City Jam Reloaded is a spectacle to behold for children and adults alike. Oh, and we totally dig that that the entire show was conceptualized and is performed by the Global Village entertainment team right here.

5. Embrace your inner child

Face painting

From face painting to balloon moulding and a mega bouncy castle with obstacles, the Kids Fest absolutely spoils you with way too many options to keep the young ones in the family totally busy and entertained all season. For a memorable night out, be sure to check out the dancing fountains and the mesmerizing fireworks show that happens every Thursday and Friday.

Don’t miss: Another highlight is the ‘Carnival of The World’ parade, which is performed by more than 300 international dancers and happens every Friday.

Dancing fountains

Apart from all the Kids Fest action, the Fantasy Island (a mini amusement park) within Global Village is a great place for families and particularly for adrenaline junkies to try the latest, craziest rides in town.

Global Village

With so much thrill and excitement under one roof, our winter weekends in Dubai look like they’re totally sorted.

Entry Tickets to Global Village include access to the Kids Fest activities. Global Village is open from 4pm-12am Saturday-Wednesday and 4pm-1am Thursday-Friday and on Public Holidays until the 8th of April 2017. Mondays are family days at Global Village.

This post is in partnership with Global Village.