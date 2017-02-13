Chak De Actress Sagarika Ghatge Talks About Her Relationship With Zaheer Khan

Sagarika and Zaheer | Source: Twitter |

If industry insiders are to be believed, cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have been in a serious relationship for a while now. They’ve been often spotted partying together with their friends and they even made an appearance with each other at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech‘s wedding. But none of them have gone on record about their equation. When asked about their bond, she told Mid-Day:

Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion.

She also said:

I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game.

Lastly, she added:

I really respect him a lot for whatever he has achieved so far. I don’t think there is anything to ‘confirm’ about our relationship yet.

When asked about her marriage plans, Sagarika said that she believes in going with the flow.