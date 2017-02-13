Emerging LFW Designers To Showcase At London Fashion Week

IMG Reliance Fashion Show at LFW

We just saw the amazing talent of designers at Lakmé Fashion Week SR17 and we couldn’t stop loving their creations. With such a strong ability of translating their passion for fashion through their designs, they sure deserve a spot on the international runway, don’t they? We are so pleased to hear that IMG Reliance announced that 5 emerging designers from LFW will get to showcase their line at the International Fashion Showcase to be held during London Fashion Week.

The emerging designers include Antar – Agni by Ujjawal Dubey, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan, P.E.L.L.A by Priyanka Ella Lorena Lama and Kaleekal By Alan Alexander. We’re certain about the fact that these five designers will make us proud representing India on a global platform. Congratulations young blood!