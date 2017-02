Three’s Company #BestBirthdayParty A photo posted by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Farhan Akhtar is a doting daddy to two little girls, and he often shares the most wonderful letters with them. Akhtar’s younger daughter Akira turned a year older and he took to Instagram to share this lovely picture of the two with an even lovelier message. Take a look.

Be all you can be

Be fearless my child, be free. pic.twitter.com/5SJTkWkLe6 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 12, 2017

Inspiring, right? It’s what every girl on this planet needs to be told… and needs to live by!