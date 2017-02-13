Get Inspired By These Outfits

Sanaa Shah Feb . 13 . 2017
Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17

You don’t always need an OTT outfit to stand out. Sometimes just adding a cool detail to your silhouette or buying an outfit with an interesting detail can make heads turn. If you closely look at these outfits spotted at Lakme Fashion Week SR17, you’ll understand exactly what we’re talking about. Most of these outfits are pretty darn simple. All they have is just have one exaggerated feature that’s highlighting the entire outfit.

Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Jayanti Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Chola at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Savio Jon at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

GenNext- Poochki by Ishani Mukherji and Anirudh Chawla at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2017

QUO by Ishita Mangal at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

[Ka] [Sha] at Lakme Fashion Week SR17

Jayanti Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week SR '17

Savio Jon at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17

Savio Jon at Lakme Fashion Week SR'17


Some have big frills, extremly voluminous sleeves, elephant leg palazzos, Queen Elizabeth inspired collars and they all manage to look super stylish. It’s just that one exagerrated element

