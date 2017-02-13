Get Inspired By These Outfits

Champagne by Pinakin at Lakme Fashion Week SR’17
You don’t always need an OTT outfit to stand out. Sometimes just adding a cool detail to your silhouette or buying an outfit with an interesting detail can make heads turn. If you closely look at these outfits spotted at Lakme Fashion Week SR17, you’ll understand exactly what we’re talking about. Most of these outfits are pretty darn simple. All they have is just have one exaggerated feature that’s highlighting the entire outfit.
Some have big frills, extremly voluminous sleeves, elephant leg palazzos, Queen Elizabeth inspired collars and they all manage to look super stylish. It’s just that one exagerrated element