Here’s How Varun Dhawan Reacted To Govinda’s Remarks Against David Dhawan

Govinda was a major influence in Bollywood during the 90’s. He belted out some major hits and all of them were classified under a genre synonymous to him – and the superstar is all set to make a comeback soon with Aa Gaya Hero.

At a recent press conference, Govinda expressed his displeasure with David Dhawan, with whom he has collaborated 17 times. He told MumaiMirror:

He may respect me as an actor, but not as a friend. I stood by him when he was down and out, but he didn’t do the same.

It was shocking to hear Govinda speak against David as the duo churned out a string of super hits back in the 90’s. Reportedly, when Govinda approached David for work again, the veteran director allegedly refused to work with him.

David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan

Recently when Varun Dhawan was asked to comment on Govinda’s remarks against his father, he said he is not aware of what he said. When the journalist further probed him for an answer y offering to read out Govinda’s statement, Varun reportedly said he could not hear anything.

Hmm. Smart move, Varun!