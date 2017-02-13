    • Check Out The Tentative List Of Celebrity Jodis In Nach Baliye 8

    Sukriti Gumber Feb . 13 . 2017
    Nach Baliye 8

    One of our favourite and coolest dance reality shows, Nach Baliye is back with its season 8 – and it promises to be super entertaining this time around as well. I am sure you will agree once you have a look at the prospective jodis who are participating this year.

    What’s more – the super adorable jodi of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly hosting this season of Nach Baliye. While Karan is a pro at hosting, we are excited to see Bipasha in this role. Also, according to a report in FilmyMonkey, Kajol will be one of the judges of the show, along with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar.

    Check out the jodis who have been approached for the show:

    1. Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

    2. Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai

    Source: Instagram (@kishwersmerchantt)

    3. Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh

    Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh

    4. Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira

    Source: Instagram @KeithSequeira

    5. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachhiya

    Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya

    6. Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

    Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

    7. Aashka Goradia & Brent Globe

    Brent Globe and Aashka Goradia

    8. Ankita Bhargava & Karan Patel

    Ankita Bhargav, Karan Patel

    9. Jankee Parekh & Nakuul Mehta

    Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

    10. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal

    Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

    Who are you rooting for?

