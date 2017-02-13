Check Out The Tentative List Of Celebrity Jodis In Nach Baliye 8

Nach Baliye 8

One of our favourite and coolest dance reality shows, Nach Baliye is back with its season 8 – and it promises to be super entertaining this time around as well. I am sure you will agree once you have a look at the prospective jodis who are participating this year.

What’s more – the super adorable jodi of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly hosting this season of Nach Baliye. While Karan is a pro at hosting, we are excited to see Bipasha in this role. Also, according to a report in FilmyMonkey, Kajol will be one of the judges of the show, along with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Check out the jodis who have been approached for the show:

1. Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

2. Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai

Source: Instagram (@kishwersmerchantt)

3. Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh

Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh

4. Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira

Source: Instagram @KeithSequeira

5. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachhiya

Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya

6. Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim

7. Aashka Goradia & Brent Globe

Brent Globe and Aashka Goradia

8. Ankita Bhargava & Karan Patel

Ankita Bhargav, Karan Patel

9. Jankee Parekh & Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

10. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Who are you rooting for?