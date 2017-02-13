Check Out The Tentative List Of Celebrity Jodis In Nach Baliye 8

One of our favourite and coolest dance reality shows, Nach Baliye is back with its season 8 – and it promises to be super entertaining this time around as well. I am sure you will agree once you have a look at the prospective jodis who are participating this year.
What’s more – the super adorable jodi of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly hosting this season of Nach Baliye. While Karan is a pro at hosting, we are excited to see Bipasha in this role. Also, according to a report in FilmyMonkey, Kajol will be one of the judges of the show, along with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar.
Check out the jodis who have been approached for the show:
1. Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya
2. Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai
3. Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh
4. Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira
5. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachhiya
6. Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim
7. Aashka Goradia & Brent Globe
8. Ankita Bhargava & Karan Patel
9. Jankee Parekh & Nakuul Mehta
10. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Who are you rooting for?