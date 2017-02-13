Kareena Kapoor Reveals When She’s Going To Start Working On Her Next Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was all set to begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding last year, but the project was delayed due to budget constraints and her pregnancy. The makers were very clear that the actress is still very much a part of the film, and it looks like it’s almost time for them to begin shooting.

Kareena revealed in an interview to IANS recently that they are going to start work for Veere Di Wedding in April, four months after giving birth. She’s already begun working out, and says she wants to “get into the best shape of her life and then start the film.”

As for how she’ll “balance” work and parenthood (we’d like to casually point out here that no one is asking Saif Ali Khan this), Kareena said she has time for both work and her family.

I have always balanced my work and my marriage. People thought that I wouldn’t, and I did. I am going to continue to do that. I think women know how to multi-task. Today, you see working women out there. If you have a family, if you have a child… It doesn’t mean you are home-bound. Of course, there is time for that and work.

For now, she’s “taking each day as it comes” and is enjoying the “most beautiful phase of her life.”

We can’t wait to see her back on the big screen!