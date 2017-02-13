Is Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabel All Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut?

Isabel Kaif | Source: Twitter |

Katrina Kaif‘s sister Isabelle Kaif was seen in the 2014 Kunal Nayyar-starrer, Dr Cabbie. And apparently, the pretty girl is quite keen on making her Bollywood debut soon. While previous reports suggested that Salman Khan was going to produce her first Hindi film, there seems to be a change in their plan of action.

Katrina Kaif with her sister Isabel | Twitter |

After Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, it seems Kat is now all set to turn producer. And from what we hear, her first project might feature her sister Isabel. But the actress has told Mumbai Mirror that nothing has crystallized as of now. Now, it will be rather interesting to see what Kat and her sister have in store for us.