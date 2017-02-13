Our Top Seventeen Looks From The GRAMMY 2017 Red Carpet

The biggest stars in music turned up in full force at the 59th GRAMMY Awards last night. Soul stirring songstress, Adele won the top awards of the night, fierce and dapper newbie, Chance The Rapper, took home a handful of dem golden gramaphones and Queen Bey stole the show with one breathtaking f.l.a.w.l.e.s.s. performance. The Grammys is traditionally that event where the top stars feel free enough to take risks with their fashion choices. And that’s exactly what we got this year… Plunging necklines, unusual colours, thigh high slits and skin baring cut outs were the big trends on the red carpet. And because it’s 2017, we’ve picked our top seventeen looks for your sweet viewing pleasure:
1. Rihanna in Armani Prive and jewels by Chopard and David Webb.
2. Kristin Cavallari in a low cut black slip dress with a sheer panel.
3. Carrie Underwood in an Elie Madi dress and gold stilettos by Jimmy Choo.
4. Katherine McPhee wearing Thai Nguyen Atelier dress with Aldo shoes.
5. Tori Kelly wearing a Badgley Mischka dress, Neil Lane jewels, and a clutch by Edie Parker.
6. Chance The Rapper in Thom Browne.
7. Elle King in a flowery dress by Teuta Matoshi.
8. Heidi Klum in a dress by Philipp Plein with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
9. Tim McGraw suited and booted with Faith Hill in Zuhair Murad and Stella Luna shoes.
10. Chrissy Teigan in a gown by Roberto Cavalli and John Legend in Gucci.
11. Lea Michelle in Roberto Cavalli Couture.
12. Camila Cabello in a gown by Mira Couture and Judith Leiber clutch.
13. Adele in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.
14. Paris Jackson in a jumpsuit by Balmain.
15. James Corden in Tom Ford & Julia Carey
16. Demi Lovato in a dress by Julien Macdonald.
17. Jennifer Lopez in a lavender dress by Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels and Butani jewels.
We’ve gone a bit closer and deconstructed a few of our top looks, read: JLo, Rihanna, Heidi & Faith and Lady Gaga, whose oddly missing from this list (but that’s only cos we think Momma Monster’s just too frikkin’ cool to be on any list!). Who are your top four picks of the night? Tell us in your comments.