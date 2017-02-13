Our Top Seventeen Looks From The GRAMMY 2017 Red Carpet

Meg D'Souza Feb . 13 . 2017

The biggest stars in music turned up in full force at the 59th GRAMMY Awards last night. Soul stirring songstress, Adele won the top awards of the night, fierce and dapper newbie, Chance The Rapper, took home a handful of dem golden gramaphones and Queen Bey stole the show with one breathtaking f.l.a.w.l.e.s.s. performance. The Grammys is traditionally that event where the top stars feel free enough to take risks with their fashion choices. And that’s exactly what we got this year… Plunging necklines, unusual colours, thigh high slits and skin baring cut outs were the big trends on the red carpet. And because it’s 2017, we’ve picked our top seventeen looks for your sweet viewing pleasure:

1. Rihanna in Armani Prive and jewels by Chopard and David Webb.

Rihanna at The Grammys 2017

2. Kristin Cavallari in a low cut black slip dress with a sheer panel.

Kristin Cavallari at The Grammys 2017

3. Carrie Underwood in an Elie Madi dress and gold stilettos by Jimmy Choo.

Carrie Underwood at The Grammys 2017

4. Katherine McPhee wearing Thai Nguyen Atelier dress with Aldo shoes.

Katharine McPhee at The Grammy 2017

5. Tori Kelly wearing a Badgley Mischka dress, Neil Lane jewels, and a clutch by Edie Parker.

Tori Kelly at The Grammys 2017

6. Chance The Rapper in Thom Browne.

Chance The Rapper at The Grammys 2017

7. Elle King in a flowery dress by Teuta Matoshi.

Elle King at The Grammys 2017

8. Heidi Klum in a dress by Philipp Plein with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Heidi Klum at The Grammys 2017

9. Tim McGraw suited and booted with Faith Hill in Zuhair Murad and Stella Luna shoes.

Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill at The Grammys 2017

10. Chrissy Teigan in a gown by Roberto Cavalli and John Legend in Gucci.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at The Grammys 2017

11. Lea Michelle in Roberto Cavalli Couture.

Lea Michele at The Grammys 2017

12. Camila Cabello in a gown by Mira Couture and Judith Leiber clutch.

Camila Cabello at The Grammys 2017

13. Adele in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.

Adele at The Grammys 2017

14. Paris Jackson in a jumpsuit by Balmain.

Paris Jackson at The Grammys 2017

15. James Corden in Tom Ford & Julia Carey

James Corden & Julia Carey at The Grammys 2017

16. Demi Lovato in a dress by Julien Macdonald.

Demi Lovato at The Grammys 2017

17. Jennifer Lopez in a lavender dress by Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels and Butani jewels.

Jennifer Lopez at The Grammys 2017

We’ve gone a bit closer and deconstructed a few of our top looks, read: JLo, Rihanna, Heidi & Faith and Lady Gaga, whose oddly missing from this list (but that’s only cos we think Momma Monster’s just too frikkin’ cool to be on any list!).  Who are your top four picks of the night? Tell us in your comments.

