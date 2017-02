Imran Khan, Imara Malik Khan, Avantika Khan

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik‘s daughter is such a little munchkin! Mommy Avantika often takes to her Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter and we came across this photo of her baby with her girlfriends. Also in the picture is Shruti Seth‘s daughter, who looks just like her btw. Take a look and be ready to go ‘awwwwwwwww!’

3 little ladies 😍😍. Whatte lovely photograph @ishikamohanmotwane!! @shru2kill #littlegirlswag A photo posted by Avantika Khan (@avantika_khan) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Girls! Girls! Girls! When you know your baby girl is already sorted with her #bffs Bless our little dolls @avantika_khan @ishikamohanmotwane A photo posted by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:23am PST

Man, how cute are these little babies? And she looks just like him!