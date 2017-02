Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi were recently seen having a great time at a wedding in Abu Dhabi. Reports suggest it was Anu and Shashi Ranjan‘s daughter, Anushka Ranjan‘s D-day. Anushka happens to be a close friend of Alia Bhatt (who’s best friends with her sister Akansha Ranjan). But Alia couldn’t make make it to the do because of the erratic Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya promotions.

Missing @goldiebehl!!! #friendslikefamily #weddingfun #desistyle @gayatrioberoi @suparna_mehra @bachchan A photo posted by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

